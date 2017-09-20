World Food Crisis Looms. How Investors Can Help …

Your parents probably told you to eat your vegetables so you could grow up strong and healthy.
Well, if you give the same advice to your children and grandchildren, you might be wasting your time.
That’s because our farms are turning into fields of junk food.
Cutting-edge research indicates that fruits and vegetables may become less nutritious as carbon-dioxide (CO2) levels rise in the atmosphere.
Higher CO2 levels in the air strip our crops of key micronutrients that we need to survive, according to a new Politico story by Helena Bottemiller Evich.
And that is an opportunity for investors.
It is not supposed to be this way. Sunlight gives plants the energy to create food from water and CO2. The process is called photosynthesis.
Higher CO2 levels increase photosynthesis. And you’d think that would help plants grow faster and healthier.
Yet something’s wrong. Plants are packing in more carbohydrates, which squeezes out proteins and key minerals like iron and zinc.
The result is fields of junk food …
It’s a concept Irakli Loladze first learned in 1998 as Ph.D. student in Arizona.
The primary food of zooplankton is algae. Scientists were able to dramatically increase algae growth with light. The result was an abundance of food for the microscopic sea creatures.
Except, the zooplankton were still starving. While plentiful, the algae lacked the nutrients that could keep the hungry microorganisms alive.
Loladze, now a math professor at Bryan College in Lincoln, Neb., has spent the past two decades researching these rising CO2 levels and their impacts on plant life.
His view is apocalyptic. He told Politico:
“We are witnessing the greatest injection of carbohydrates into the biosphere in human history.”
Lewis Ziska, a plant biologist, spends most of his day studying the nutritional effects of plant breeding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
As a wildflower, goldenrod has not changed much in 175 years. Its pollen is an important source of protein for bees.
But, Ziska found the protein content has been in steady decline since the Industrial Revolution. And bee populations are dwindling in lockstep. That’s because bees can’t survive if they don’t consume enough protein.
These discoveries indicate that overdosing the Earth on CO2 could deliver a fatal double-whammy to the human race …
One, humans could literally starve from eating food that has no nutrition. Two, bees could go extinct and our crops could die off because there are no bees to pollinate them.
None of this is good news. It has been the subject of TED talks, and a fair bit of hysteria. Some argue bees pollinate one-third of the global food supply.
For investors, this is opportunity.
It also helps that that this is the era of invention, the New Gilded Age.
The exponential progression of information technology, coupled with abundant capital and entrepreneurship, means anything is possible.
Add that to today’s ubiquitous, affordable access to supercomputers … plus advances in data analytics and modeling … and you have a recipe for new-level problem-solving.
Biotechnology companies are already on the case using CRISPR-Cas9 …
The gene-editing technique allows scientists to precisely edit an organism’s DNA, removing the bits that lead to unfavorable outcomes. This technology can even let scientists build life from scratch.
Organisms are constantly undergoing this process naturally. They evolve. It just takes time. Gene editing speeds the process — shaving off years, decades and, in some cases, millennia.
CRISPR-Cas9 has the potential to speed up new crop development by several orders of magnitude. And the process should be safe.
Agricultural technology companies are in the mix, too. Tractors use sophisticated tracking and self-driving systems. They have sensors to identify either pesky weeds or crops that need more water.
And everything is being networked so data can be crunched and methods perfected.
Related story: This Start-up is Planting the Seeds to Disrupt Farming for Good.
The environmental debate is a thorny subject. It has become politicized.
It’s hard enough to sustain momentum on discussions about climate-change, let alone begin discussion about what CO2 is doing to the food we eat. Yet, there is a growing body of evidence that our food supply is in peril.
There is a group of enterprising companies like Monsanto Co. (MON) and Deere & Co. (DE) that are rising to this challenge. Investors should begin getting acquainted with these firms, and many others, right now.
Best wishes,
Jon Markman
P.S. Owning “tech giants” is a good way to build wealth. But it’s not the only way. More importantly, it’s certainly not the best way to build a big fortune. New technology is being developed every single day that can change our lives … and our fortunes … forever. Want to be among the first to receive my timely buy signals on some of the most-innovative — and certainly overlooked — companies in this exciting space? Click this link here.
Comments 8
Steve September 20, 2017
I would not recommend making investment decisions based on Politico stories. The problem with our crops is chemical fertilizers, chemical pesticides and GMO tinkering. The long term effects are causing health issues at a rate not seen before. We are poisoning ourselves.
In agriculture, the next biggest investment is in local warehouse farming. Highly efficient, local transport, and less susceptible to disruptive events like Hurricanes. A network of Organic Warehouse farms would be a buy for me.
H. Craig Bradley September 20, 2017
PICKING CHERRIES
I don’t believe CO2 or “Global Warming” is a “scientific” reason for fresh produce to be less nutritious than before. There undoubtedly are other factors, among them agronomic practices, soil fertility ( dominant factor), water quality, growing season, and plant genetics. To simplify something into a single cause or influence is just not believable, and there are many differing opinions on the subject of whether CO2 has drastically increased or not and what the possible effects would be Opinion is not fact and cause does not equal causation, as it is often said. Only by “cherry picking” the literature can you suggest its conclusive, given the scientific disagreements on the subject.
Jennifer Christiano September 20, 2017
Thank you for a timely article pointing out a sobering fact. Your have done your readers an important service by explaining the little known connection between the changing climate and the decreasing flavor and nutrition in our food. Unfortunately, you have also pointed your readers to a very bad conclusion from the data. Putting Monsanto – the poster child for the development and deployment of horrifyingly deadly agricultural technologies – in charge of developing even MORE ag technology? You might as well put the convicted multiple arsonist in charge of putting together the 4th of July community fireworks display!
Just the assumption that our problems will be solved by new technology developed by the same minds that brought us to our current problematic place, is simplistic in the extreme. It would be laughable except for the fact that masses of people – especially people in leadership positions – actually can’t make the connection and careen around creating all sorts of real world havoc. It’s a deadly flaw of many often otherwise smart human minds, that they are incapable of learning from history and prior mistakes. And they regularly overestimate their own power to understand what’s going on. Gene editing, for example, is not the “precise” technique you claim it to be, nor are its long-term effects understood at all. Indeed, the whole notion that monkeying with the DNA in the cell nucleus (while ignoring the DNA in the mitochondria as well as epigenetics) can “speed up evolution” in ways that lead to more robust, stable systems, is fundamentally flawed. We can already see the failure of that line of thinking in the failure to achieve greater long-term crop productivity and resiliency with ‘classic’ gene editing. The appearance of unexpected side effects and unpredictable traits in the field has led to the need to ‘stack’ multiple gene edits in a fruitless, never ending chase of magic combinations of traits that will provide everything a farmer and his corporate master could hope for, in perpetuity, without any negatives for either themselves or the consumer. (Or just for the corporate master, really. Screw the farmer and the consumer if Big Ag can get away with it. After all, the goal of business is to make money, not to make the world a better place.)
The entire chemical/technological ag movement has nothing to do with ‘improving’ food from the points of view of the farmer or the consumer, or with protecting and enhancing the environment. The one thing it DOES have to do with is enhancing, protecting and developing bigger and better lines of revenue for those who control the technology. It also has everything to do with driving the politically restive farming class either out of business or under the thumbs of the business class. (Remember Earl Butz’s famous quote, “Get big or get out?”) Putting farmers under further economic and cultural burden by ratcheting up the technological ante (now farmers need satellites to plow their fields – I mean, really? Who’s actually making out on THAT deal?) is no way to proceed in the face of climate change. The ONLY strategy that can possibly work is to go back to farming by nature’s rules, regardless of whatever temporary parameters we have pushed her into, rather than trying to override her to an even greater extent. We must get farmers back to, well, farming, rather than trying to act as factory managers turning out infinite quantities of biological “widgets”. Restoring the small, independent family farmer to the historically small, economically independent farm; re-integrating farms into the built landscape, getting the farmer off the chemical/tech-driven economic treadmill, and basing future farming on permaculture/regenerative techniques is the ONLY way by which we can possibly survive climate change. Permaculture farming is quite able to decrease the carbon levels in the atmosphere to historically safe levels. Indeed, it is currently the ONLY technique known to do so, and it can do so rapidly and with no unwanted side effects – except to spell the death knell of the pharma/chem/tech companies that now control most of the world’s food supply.
Fortunately, leagues of concerned and active citizens are mobilizing to take back farming and integrate the production of food into every conceivable niche where average people have access- urban cores, suburban backyards and basements, desert villages, community plots, school yards and even wild forests. Forward-looking commercial-scale farmers and ranchers are even getting in on the act. While they are having massive success economically and environmentally, the movement as a whole is up against decades of brainwashing, propaganda and frank assault by the establishment at all levels. Unfortunately, the financial industry has accepted the Big Ag nonsense because it meshes with what the financial industry is all about – growing financial wealth. The problem is that there are situations in which the acquisition of wealth comes at the expense of things that are far more important. The ROI of Big Ag, in the long run (which is ‘long’ only to the next-quarter mentality), is catastrauphically negative. Consider how that 9%, 15%, 200% or even 1,000% gain is going to feel when all that it can buy you is plate after plate of tasteless, astronomically expensive, corporate-designed food that will no longer keep you alive. Will it seem like such a good investment then?
richard September 20, 2017
Food contains fewer nutrients due to depletion of the soil from farming, the use of GMO farming practices which include spraying the farmland with toxic chemicals so only monsanto seeds grow, and the constant aerosol spraying from planes we’re not supposed to talk about both of which are killing the bees. Increasing CO2 does the same to plants as increasing oxygen intake in humans, these make both healthier. Why does every good recommendation have attached with it bogus reeducation teachings? Isaiah 9:16
George September 20, 2017
Math Professor is a specialist in carbohydrate/protein ratio in plants?
Somebody measured protein contents in plants since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution (early XVIII century)?
ed the grocer September 20, 2017
Lord love a duck Jon. I didn’t even read the entire article. Do two things. check to see what CO2 actually does for plants. It is actually critical for growth. Second check to see how Round-Up /glyphosate works. The insidious weed killer works by tying up minerals. Simple as that. Round-Up works so well that there are now a few million acres in the US that are totally sterile. Nothing, plants, bugs bacteria, viruses, nothing survives.
Sincerely,
Ed the Grocer
Doug Jaeger September 21, 2017
Thanks for the horror story Jon. This would make a great sci-fi movie…As a young boy, I spent the weekends working on my parent’s farm. It was a small farm and we had 3 or 4 bee hives. One year the bees were infested by a mite which it turns out that, along with industrial agriculture (pesticides) has been decimating the bee population. Monsanto is one of the worst offenders in industrial agriculture – you should do some research on glyphosate and how it is EVERYWHERE. If those local/warehouse farms you spoke of in a previous article take off (and don’t use pesticides and chemicals) we will be much better off than having companies playing God and modifying the genetic code and as you stated “SHOULD be safe”.
H. Craig Bradley September 21, 2017
Scientific Community Admits Man Can NOT Alter Climate
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/we-were-wrong-worst-effects-of-climate-change-can-be-avoided-say-scientists-k9p5hg5l0